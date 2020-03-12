Communications Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Communications Systems has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Communications Systems to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

