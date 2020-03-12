COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 2,046,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

