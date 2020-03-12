Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 2,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,463. The company has a market cap of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

