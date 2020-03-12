Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $7.95. 689,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,563. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Continental Resources by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 579,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

