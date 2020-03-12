Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.82.

CLR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 689,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,563. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $43,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

