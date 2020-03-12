Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLR. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 689,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 579,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 526,697 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

