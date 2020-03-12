Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cfra

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.