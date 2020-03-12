Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Core-Mark has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Core-Mark has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Core-Mark stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

