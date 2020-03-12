Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Del Taco Restaurants updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.

Shares of TACO traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $196.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

