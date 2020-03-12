Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BCUCY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

About BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

