Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 271,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,458. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

