Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SFRGY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.
About SALVATORE FERRA/ADR
