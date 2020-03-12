Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

About SALVATORE FERRA/ADR

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

