Deutsche Bank Trims PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Target Price to $26.70

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $28.50 to $26.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 369.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRDSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

PRDSY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. PRADA S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

