Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

DKS stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

