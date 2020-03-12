Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of DFS traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

