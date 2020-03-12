Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $222.57 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $222.57 million and $157.58 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinsquare, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00577512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,695,858,115 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Tidex, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Robinhood, Indodax, Bittrex, Ovis, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Bittylicious, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exrates, Crex24, SouthXchange, Bitsane, CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, FreiExchange, BiteBTC, Kraken, cfinex, Bleutrade, QBTC, Graviex, Upbit, C-CEX, Fatbtc, Bits Blockchain, Novaexchange, BCEX, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, YoBit, ZB.COM, BitFlip, Koineks, Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

