Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($3.32)-($3.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($2.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $192-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.36 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -3.32–3.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of DOMO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 4,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,217. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

