Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.08)-($1.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company issued revenue guidance of $46.0-47.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.52 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -3.32–3.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,217. The company has a market cap of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Domo has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $47.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.