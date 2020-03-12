Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $653.44 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 17.03%.

Shares of DIIBF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 6,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,487. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

