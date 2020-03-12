DREP Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DREP has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $694,537.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.02144306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00198175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00109101 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016501 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.