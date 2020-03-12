Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 368,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

