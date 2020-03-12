Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $31,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded down $21.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.06. 277,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,486. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.86 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.