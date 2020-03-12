Edge (DADI) Price Tops $0.0193

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,465.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00500993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.04679957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00055368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, KuCoin, Ethfinex, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.