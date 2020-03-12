Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Edison International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,966. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

