Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.
EMR stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,994. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36.
In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
