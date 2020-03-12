Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

EMR stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,994. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

