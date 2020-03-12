Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

ESPR traded down $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 89,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

