Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.22% of Evergy worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Evergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG traded down $6.44 on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 165,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,611. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Evergy has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

