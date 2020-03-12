Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

EVTCY remained flat at $$49.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.31. Evotec has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

