Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 771,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,602 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

XOM stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 8,125,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,198,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.