Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $15.22 on Thursday, reaching $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,924,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17. Facebook has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $441.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

