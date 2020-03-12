Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.23% of Fidus Investment worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,426. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $295.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

