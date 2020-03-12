FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,623 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of FireEye worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 33.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.99. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

