First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after buying an additional 309,965 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 157,639 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

FR stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 92,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,873. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

