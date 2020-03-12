First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,789 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.23% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 59,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

