Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.04

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 38319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

