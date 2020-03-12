Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 168,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $426.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

