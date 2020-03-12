Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.