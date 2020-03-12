Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

