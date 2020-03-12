General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of General Dynamics worth $141,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $16.24 on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 419,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

