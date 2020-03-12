General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,043,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

