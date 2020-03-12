Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $0.66

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $593,192.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00010946 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Binance, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.02144306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00198175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00109101 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,726,781 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ovis, Binance, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

