Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 76.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 78.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $278,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,286 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $5.77 on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 282,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,149. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

