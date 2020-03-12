Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Hanger updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

HNGR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 350,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Hanger has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

