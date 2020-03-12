Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 174,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

