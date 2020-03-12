Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.21% of Heritage Insurance worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 42.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 53,257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 18,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,462. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.