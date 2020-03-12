Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of -270.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 555.6%.

Shares of HES opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

