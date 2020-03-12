Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.67% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $89,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 504,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 167.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,240. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.