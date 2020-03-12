Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $469.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.