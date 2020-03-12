Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ideal Power stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

