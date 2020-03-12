IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 44,667 shares of the stock traded hands.

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns a 100% interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 unpatented claims totaling approximately 3,533 acres located in the Wickenburg, Arizona.

